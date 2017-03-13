Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day with Director Lindsay

Today is National K9 Veterans Day and our very own director, Lindsay, set out to discover what it takes to get a K9 professional trained.  Take a journey with her as she discovers just what it is like getting attacked by a K9.  That's right, Lindsay was so dedicated to the research that she had to get some hands-on experience.  Heal soon Lindsay!