Classmates Mourn Loss of Teen Killed in Stockton Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- As class went on at McNair High School in Stockton, there was a cloud of grief over the campus where written on two posters, taped to the school’s walls, were messages of heartbreak for a young life lost and hope for another still fighting.

"No educator wants to go through this. It's always a difficult time,” said Jim Davis, the principal of McNair.

On Monday, the school’s community wore blue in honor of Jonathan Sanchez.

The Stockton CHP said the 17-year-old died after his friend’s car crashed into a tree on I-5 and Hammer Lane.

The driver, Dean Dorman, is in a coma.

Principal Davis said he’s been in contact with Dorman’s family.

"They have a strong faith. They have a tremendous support system. They have family around them and they're doing very well," he said.

Davis also said that Stockton Police Chaplains and grief counselors from the Lodi Unified School District were all on campus to help.

"We're checking out our kids making sure that they're dealing with it in a healthy manner,” Davis said.

A tragedy that had torn through the campus but had not completely shattered the community, "I also know through experience that yeah we will overcome this. We will get through it,” Davis said.