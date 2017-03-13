Experience the Culture of Shoes

Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture is an exhibit going on right now at the Oakland Museum. On display are over 140 sneakers from the 19th century to the present. Experience the history and trend of shoes at the Out of the Box exhibit. Also, now through March 19th receive $2 off adult tickets with special offer code "kicks."
More info:
Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture
Now-April 2nd
Oakland Museum of California
1000 Oak Street, Oakland
(510) 318-8400
MuseumCA.org
Facebook: @MuseumCA
Twitter: @OaklandMuseumCA