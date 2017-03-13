Experience the Culture of Shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture is an exhibit going on right now at the Oakland Museum. On display are over 140 sneakers from the 19th century to the present. Experience the history and trend of shoes at the Out of the Box exhibit. Also, now through March 19th receive $2 off adult tickets with special offer code "kicks."

More info:

Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture

Now-April 2nd

Oakland Museum of California

1000 Oak Street, Oakland

(510) 318-8400

MuseumCA.org

Facebook: @MuseumCA

Twitter: @OaklandMuseumCA