Firefighter Injured after Garage Roof Collapses at Antelope House Fire

ANTELOPE — A Metro Fire firefighter was taken to the hospital Monday morning for injuries related to a garage roof collapse at a house fire in Antelope.

Metro Fire says the fire started in the home on Firestone Way around 7:15 a.m.

A family of four was displaced. Two people were in the home at the time, and both were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but there was significant fire damage to the front end of the home and smoke damage to the rest. At least one car was destroyed in the fire.

