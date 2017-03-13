Former Stockton Mayor’s Bail Reduced from $1 Million to $350,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- In a second court appearance Monday, former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was given good news when the judge sided with his plea to have his bail reduced from $1 million.

Silva should be able to bail out of jail in the near feature, with his bail now set at $350,000.

Since Mar. 6, when Silva first came before the court and pleaded not guilty to embezzlement, grand theft and money laundering charges, his attorneys have been working to lower the $1 million bail. The initial amount, they claim, was unwarranted.

Attorney Allen Sawyer provided evidence showing that Silva had been planning his trip to Columbia for months prior to his departure on Mar. 1.

Correspondence between Silva and a friend noted the trip, with dates indicating the plan had been in place for some time. The vacation was coincidental, Sawyer said, and the former mayor was unaware that a warrant for his arrest would be issued the following day.

The prosecution still believes Silva is a flight risk who holds white collar enhancements in the case.