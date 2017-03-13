Historic World War II B-17 Bomber Touches Down in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A piece of World War II history touched down in Sacramento on Monday.

The B-17 Bomber, Madras Maiden, arrived at Mather Field as part of a cross-country public tour that will continue through the summer.

While more than 12,000 B-17s were built during World War II, fewer than a dozen are still up and flying today.

For 95-year-old Albert Freitas, it brought back memories. He was a ball-turret gunner on a B-17 for 23 missions during the war.

His plane was shot down in France in April 1944 and Freitas was a POW through the end of the war.

Find out how you can take a ride on the Madras Maiden while it is in Sacramento.