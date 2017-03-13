Oscars President: Best Picture Mix Up was a Shocking but Beautiful Ending

NEW YORK — Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, said the Best Picture mix up at this year’s Oscars was a shocking but beautiful moment.

“It was a bit of shock,” Isaacs said at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas. “However, what I thought was so important was how, in a matter of minutes, you saw a humanity and a respect and a graciousness from the ‘La La Land’ filmmakers and the ‘Moonlight’ filmmakers in a way that was very special and very different.”

This year’s Oscars ended with one of the strangest moments in the awards show’s nearly 90 year history, when it was announced that “La La Land” had won Best Picture, even though “Moonlight” was actually the winner.

In a conversation with Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Hidden Figures,” Isaacs said that a photo of her that appeared in the Los Angeles Times showed just how shocked she was — her mouth was agape.

Yet, she felt that the crazy ending showed the best of Hollywood and actually was a quite perfect ending.

“It all kind of came together in a beautiful note and beautiful ending.” she said.

Isaacs also commended Jimmy Kimmel for being a great host, saying that he was “the perfect man for the evening.”

Overall, Isaacs said that she was happy with this year’s Oscars, and that it was a “brilliant and wonderful show” that highlighted some of the best work in the industry from a “beautiful array and mosaic of new talent.”

“There was so much good work this year,” she said.