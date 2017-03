Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento musician Quinn Hedges is debuting his new album, "Slightly South of Stormy Clouds," Mar. 23 at a special showcase premiering at the Blue Oaks Century Theatre in Rocklin.

Hedges has compiled videos to play over his fourth album, which he recorded with the help of musicians and producers from both the West and East Coasts.

The album showcase starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online for $20.