Sleep Train Arena Property Overgrown with Weeds

SACRAMENTO -- A visit to the parking lot of the now obsolete Sleep Train Arena in North Natomas reveals tall weeds where manicured grass used to grow.

Now that the Kings have moved to the new downtown arena, merchants near the old arena property are anxious to see something new move in and revive the grounds, generating business the way Sleep Train did.

FOX40 spoke by telephone Monday with representatives from the Kings organization and City Council Member Angelique Ashby's office. Both said active discussions with interested investors and developers are ongoing. The city and Kings want to find the best fit for the property, one that is an economic engine for the community, not necessarily the first offer that comes along.

That's a sentiment echoed by Dan Trescott, owner of Aim Mail Center, and president of the Natomas Chamber of Commerce.

"We don't want to put just anything in there," Trescott explained. "And I think that's the overall consensus of the Kings as well is they just don't want to put something in there to put something in there. We want something that we can build on, and that can grow and that the Natomas community can grow around."