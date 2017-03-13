Suspicious Fire Rips Through Modesto Home

MODESTO — A fire that is being called suspicious ripped through a Modesto home on Monday night.

Crews were sent out on reports of a fire on Durango Lane. When crews arrived they said the fire was burning through the interior of the home, into the attic and through the roof.

Crews attacked the exterior of the home until most of the fire was knocked out. Then they were able to search for occupants and move to an interior fire attack.

The Modesto Fire Department said the home was a total loss and damage is estimated at $175,000.

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation, fire officials said.