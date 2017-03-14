Alameda County Deputies Search for Suspect After Man Found Dead in His Home

ALAMEDA COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a 41-year-old male was found dead inside his home on Selborne Drive in San Leandro Monday afternoon.

Alameda County deputies were responding to a call about a fight when they arrived and found traces of blood leading up to the home.

Deputies entered the home and found the man on the floor with significant injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After some investigation, it appears the victim and the suspect knew each other, but motives behind the crime are unknown.

No names will be released until the suspect is found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation Bureau at (510) 667-3636.

This report was filed by Kyla Linville.