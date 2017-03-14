Art Institute Graduates Showcasing Their Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Art Institute of California-Sacramento will be having their Winter 2017 Graduate Portfolio Show on March 24th. The event showcases all of the work that students have done to potential employers, family and friends, and the general public as well. Check out some of the amazing work students have done at the Graduate Portfolio Show.

More info:

Winter 2017 Graduate Portfolio Show

March 24th, 5-6:30pm

The Art Institute of Sacramento-Sacramento

2850 Gateway Oaks Drive

(916) 830-6320

ArtInstitutes.Edu/Sacramento

Facebook: AiCASAC