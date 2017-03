Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy some beers and bring your pups out to Sactown Union Brewery to celebrate St. Patty's Day Yappy Hour. The event features plenty of beer, raffle prizes, adoptable dogs, and food. One dollar of every pint benefits the Sacramento SCPA.

More info:

St. Patty's Day Yappy Hour

Thursday

6-8pm

Sactown Union Brewery

(916) 504-2868

Facebook: St. Paddy's Yappy Hour

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org