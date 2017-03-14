Chiropractor Accused of Practicing Medicine without License; Former Patient Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- Weeks after an El Dorado Hills chiropractor was arrested for allegedly practicing medicine without a license a former patient is now telling her story.

In January, Dr. Diem Nguyen was arrested after being caught by the California Department of Consumer Affairs in an undercover sting, doing a medical procedure she allegedly wasn't licensed to do.

Nguyen has two offices, one in Elk Grove and one in El Dorado Hills.

"I mean, I was a true believer in her, I really did," the former patient, who wished to remain anonymous told FOX40.

She said she heard about Nguyen on TV.

"From that advertisement my husband was saying that maybe this might be the answer to find out about your issues with gaining weight," she said.

So she went to visit Nguyen's El Dorado Hills practice: New Life Integrative Wellness.

"Her program consisted of recipes that she created, and said absolutely worked, and then gave me all these vitamins. Needless to say it was $8,800," the former patient told FOX40.

But some of those vitamins made her sick to her stomach.

"And so I stopped taking them, I went back to her and asked if I could quit the program, and she said 'absolutely you can quit, no one is making you stay,' but she's not going to give me a refund."

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Nguyen advertised in Sacramento newspapers that she could treat diabetes and thyroid problems. But in actuality she is only licensed as a chiropractor.

"I assumed she was a medical doctor, I didn't know she was just a chiropractor," she said.

Her ads prompted the Health Quality Investigation Unit to conduct an undercover operation where inside her clinic, Nguyen allegedly diagnosed and treated an undercover operative for several medical conditions. She was arrested and now faces four felony counts of practicing medicine without a license.

"Surprised but not surprised, my husband goes, 'I knew there was something weird with her,'" she said.

FOX40 knocked on Nguyen's El Dorado Hills home Tuesday night, but a child who answered the door said she was out shopping.

Both her El Dorado Hills and Elk Grove offices were closed and no one returned FOX40's phone calls.

Meanwhile the former patient who spoke with FOX40 hopes her story serves as a lesson for others when picking a doctor.

"I'm mad at myself honestly... I think I didn't do my homework, and you need to do your homework," she said.

In the past Nguyen has advertised on FOX40, claiming she was a medical doctor.