Clear-Knee Mom Jeans: Fashion Forward or Fashion Faux Pas?

Have you ever wanted to wear a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps? Well, Nordstrom has a "futuristic" answer for you. These are what they call "clear knee mom jeans." Made by Topshop, these $95 dollar jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn in. They're also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called "mom jeans."