Crews Work to Rescue Stranded Sea Lion in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Animal experts and rescue crews are working to free a wayward sea lion that found itself trapped in a canal Tuesday in Vacaville.

Passersby first spotted the sea lion in the morning, along Leisure Town Road in Vacaville.

A group from the Marine Mammal Center out of Sausalito is in town to help rescue the sea lion from the drainage pipe he’s made his way into.

The sea lion, believed to be a younger male, did not appear to be in any distress or pain. Some onlookers say he took a nap earlier in the day.

Kyla Linville contributed to this report.