Find Your Next Job with Hagglejob

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Russell Meyers of Hagglejob talks to Lori about all the work that has gone into his website. Hagglejob is a great resource for connecting people in search of jobs with people seeking jobs. The site allows users to create personalized profiles with all of their skills. Employers can then seek out people based on their qualifications. The experience is different in that it provides for a very personal interaction between employers and employees. Russell has been hard at work improving the site and it's now even more intuitive to use. Check out Hagglejob and find your next job.

More info:

HaggleJob

6553 Thomas Drive North Highlands, CA 95660

(916) 793-5758

HaggleJob.com

Facebook: Haggle.Job

Twitter: @HaggleJob