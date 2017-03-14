Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva’s Release from Jail Delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- One more day in an orange jumpsuit, 10 total days behind bars for former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva.

His friend John Nguyen believes the financial charges against Silva are unjustified.

“It’s really ridiculous. I mean, it’s really ridiculous,” he said.

Nguyen showed up to the jail on Tuesday in anticipation that Silva would be bailed out. He said he was supposed to help Silva run errands on his first day of freedom.

“He just sound so happy, excited, and he say, ‘Pastor John I’m just anxious to get out, it seemed like so long,’” said Nguyen, who is also a Stockton pastor.

But Silva’s attorneys said this bail is different because Silva is suspected of stealing and embezzling money from the Stockton Kids Club, then using that cash for personal expenses like an account with filipinocupid.com and a trip to the Philippines.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office said typically in these cases, the defense will have the money source reviewed, and a judge will make sure the money is legit and not tied to the charges.

Silva’s legal team said that review may take some time, which is a disappointment for Nguyen. He said Silva was looking forward to a real meal.

“(I asked) Mr. Mayor, 'You want bacon and egg?' and he said, ‘No, I want a double cheeseburger,’” Nguyen said.

Silva’s attorneys said he will most likely get out of jail on Thursday.