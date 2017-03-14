Hit-and-Run Collision in Modesto Kills 11-Year-Old Boy

MODESTO — A hit-and-run collision on Hatch Road in Modesto Monday night left an 11-year-old boy dead.

Traves Krause was driving his Dodge vehicle northbound toward Hatch Road, when a Toyota with four passengers approached the crossroad of Hatch Road and Carpenter Road.

Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and the front of the Dodge hit the left side of the Toyota.

Krause fled the scene, leaving the passengers in the Toyota behind.

Toyota Driver Mayra Rangel, 30, suffered minor injuries, while passengers Jose Ramirez, 34, a 9-year-old girl, and 11-year-old boy were transported for medical treatment with major injuries.

The young boy was pronounced dead at Doctors Medical Center.

Krause was later found by California Highway Patrol personnel and taken to Doctors Medical Center to treat some injuries. He was later booked at the Stanislaus County Jail.

Although the collision is still under investigation, it was determined Krause was driving under the influence.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is urged to contact Officer A. Haskins at the Modesto CHP Office at (209) 545-7440.

This report was filed by Kyla Linville.