Leighton Meester is chatting with Paul and Simone about her new TV comedy "Making History" and how the characters she plays -- Deb -- is so different from her past acting roles.
New Comedy ` Making History` Hits FOX40
-
‘Will & Grace’ Returning to NBC
-
‘Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ Lead Razzie Nominations
-
Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ Breaks Record
-
Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ is Heading to Netflix
-
Have Some Laughs at Punch Line Sacramento
-
-
How Donald Trump Has Already Shifted Pop Culture
-
Grammys 2017: Adele and Beyoncé’s Big Moments
-
Elizabeth Warren Set to Release Book Taking on Donald Trump
-
Warren on Whether Sessions Would Discriminate as AG: ‘Yes’
-
Disney’s ‘Moana’ Hits the Digital Market
-
-
World’s Oldest Living Yoga Instructor Still Enjoys Teaching at 98
-
Casey Anthony May Have Accidentally Killed Daughter, Judge in Case Says
-
Super Bowl LI Overnight Ratings are Big — But Not as Big as Last Year’s