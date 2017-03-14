One Driver Dead After Head-On Collision in Stockton

STOCKTON — A head on collision occurred Tuesday morning near Stanley Road in Stockton killing one driver.

Stockton California Highway Patrol and medical personnel arrived at the scene, where it was determined a 54-year-old male was traveling in a Ford F-150 westbound when he crossed over into the eastbound lane, hitting Chevrolet Cavalier head on.

The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the 35-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was sent to a local hospital with major injuries.

This accident is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time.

If anyone witnessed this accident or events leading up to the collision, you are urged to contact the Stockton Area CHP at (209) 938-4800.

This report was filed by Kyla Linville.