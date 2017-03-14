Placer County Deputy and a Duck Become Friends

AUBURN — A duck makes friends with a deputy Thursday night.

While helping with traffic control after an accident accident on Dry Creek Road in Auburn, Deputy Whiteley gained a new friend: a duck later found to be named “Quackers.”

Quackers popped out of the bushes and stuck to Whiteley like glue. The duck stayed with her the entire time they were out on scene, which was a little over 30 minutes. A neighbor finally came along and took Quackers back to his nearby home.

You can see from the video Deputy Whiteley laughing as Quackers follows her every move. A fellow deputy even jokes saying, “She [Whiteley] must look like his mom.”

Kyla Linville filed this report.