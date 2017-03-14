Spring Giveaway at Rita`s

The first day of spring is right around the corner and while it may mean warmer temperatures to come for many, it only means one thing for Italian Ice lovers – the countdown is on to Rita’s First Day of Spring Free Italian Ice Giveaway on Monday, March 20. Martina is at Rita's in Roseville trying some flavors out.