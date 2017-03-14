Study: Lower-Income Elderly Take Hit Under GOP Health Bill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A preliminary study finds the Republican plan to replace the national health care overhaul would deliver a financial jolt to elderly, lower-income Californians.

The analysis released Tuesday by state insurance exchange Covered California comes a day after the Congressional Budget Office estimated that 14 million people would lose insurance coverage in the first year under the GOP proposal.

In California, its impact for those enrolled in subsidized coverage would vary widely.

The report says a 62-year-old in Los Angeles earning $30,000 a year in a lower-tier plan would see an estimated net premium increase of about $70, to $275 per month, under the proposed law.

But if that person lived in San Francisco, the premium would jump an estimated $460, to $668 per month, under the change.