SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a scene after a suspect fled their vehicle after crashing into a ditch.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at La Mancha Way and Mack Road.

When first responders arrived on scene of the crash, the driver was nowhere to be found.

Officers believe the car was moving at high rates of speed due to its resting place in a far ditch.

At this time there is no information on the suspect.