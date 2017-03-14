The Lori “Laura” Bet

Posted 2:32 PM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07PM, March 14, 2017


Yesterday Gavin of 106.5 The End's Wake Up Call called Lori "Lora" at the end of the show.  Rather than being just a simple mistake, it was actually a master plan in order for Gavin to win a bet with co-worker Katie Beers.  Watch to see how it all unfolded.