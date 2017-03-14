Water Regulators Rescind $1.5 Million Fine Against Tomato Company

WILLIAMS (AP) — State water regulators have rescinded a $1.5 million fine levied against one of California’s top tomato processing companies they said was polluting groundwater.

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board imposed the fine last year against Morning Star Packing Co., saying the company had expanded two wastewater ponds at its plant in Williams without informing the board.

The company said Tuesday the decision to rescind the fine came after its lawyers uncovered a state report showing the company actually had informed board staff members of the expansion.

The company says that after the water board rescinded the fine, it agreed to dismiss a lawsuit it filed against the state last July in Colusa County Superior Court.

Water board officials didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.