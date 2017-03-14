WWII-Era ‘Madras Maiden’ Takes Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone are talking with the The "Madras Maiden" mechanic -- the most important man when it comes to aircrafts -- about some upcoming flights.

The "Madras Maiden" a restored WWII B-17 "flying fortress" bomber will take to the skies over Sacramento on Monday, March 13th. Media flight March 13th at 1 p.m., Public flights and Ground tours available on Saturday and Sunday March 18-19.

Seventy-two years ago these aircraft flew from bases far from home in an attempt to bring freedom to oppressed people.