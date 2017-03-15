Bartender Speed Competition at Bottle and Barlow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is hanging out with a few bartenders at Bottle and Barlow at they compete in a St. Patrick's Day speed competition. The 6th Annual St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Competition will happen on Friday, March 17. The competition will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the bar will be open that night until 2:00 a.m. They will also have drink specials throughout the night.