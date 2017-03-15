The morning crew has been getting a kick out of this for a few days now. The now internet sensation dad, Robert Kelly, has finally spoken out about his little BBC interview mishap. Kelly's adorable children barged into his office while he was live with BBC for and interview. Soon after his wife slid in and saved the day before things got too out of hand.
Dad Speaks Out Over Viral Video
-
How George Michael Helped Shape Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
-
Trump Fumes After Son Halts Charity Fundraising
-
Beloved Yuba City Coach Suffers Terrible Injury while on Vacation
-
Boy Whose Father Got Matching Scar Tattoo Facing Cancer a Second Time
-
They Were Hoping to Get to the US — and Then Trump Banned Them
-
-
Sandy Hook 4 Years Later: Remembering the Victims
-
Mother Shares Heartbreaking Post About 10-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Battle
-
Single Mom Dresses as Dad to Attend ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’ at Son’s School
-
Tooth Infection Leads to Young Sacramento Father’s Death
-
BBC Alerted Facebook to Child Porn, Then Facebook Called the Cops
-
-
Inspiring NYPD Detective Who was Paralyzed in 1986 Shooting Dies at 59
-
Stockton Fan Wins Raider Nation Tailgate Challenge
-
The Hottest Invite in Town: Donald Trump’s Supper Club