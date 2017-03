Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every weekend is "Eat & Taste" at the historic Old Sugar Mill. Each weekend they feature different mobile gourmet foods. This weekend Chef Keith Breedlove of Curlinerdy Cruizer will be there. Today he showed off his delicious tri-tip grilled cheese. Matt Powell of Draconis Vineyards will also be there pouring some amazing wines. Eat & Taste at the Old Sugar Mill this weekend.

More info:

Eat & Taste

Old Sugar Mill Wineries

Sunday, March 19th

12-4pm

(916) 744-1615

OldSugarMill.com