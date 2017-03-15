Prince William, the future King of England, was caught doing what the internet has branded "dad dancing." William was raising the roof to hip hop song "I Got 5 On It" - a '90s hit - by Luniz.
Just a Little `Dad Dancing` from the Future King of England
-
Zoo Atlanta Names Cockroach After Tom Brady
-
Ahead of Inauguration, Thousands Rally for Immigration and Civil Rights
-
Sister Serves as Surrogate, Gives Birth to Twins for Woman Who Had Cancer
-
Son of Trump’s NY Co-Chair Denounces Dad for Obama Comments
-
Beloved Yuba City Coach Suffers Terrible Injury while on Vacation
-
-
Heartbroken Son Witnesses Father’s Murder during Craigslist Sale of Boy’s Dirt Bike
-
Top Students More Likely to Smoke Pot, Drink Alcohol, Study Says
-
Free Community Baby Shower Helping New Parents
-
ATV, Dirt Bike Riders Beat Up Modesto Man on San Francisco Freeway
-
Cherokee Nation Attorney General OKs Same-Sex Marriage
-
-
Dad, 6-year-old Daughter Buy Coffee for Officers Manning Police Funeral Roadblock
-
More Winter, Early Spring, End of Days — Groundhog Day Predictions Vary
-
Super Bowl Fast Facts