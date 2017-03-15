Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Women, Child at Area Shopping Centers

CAMERON PARK — A man accused of exposing his genitalia to people at shopping centers around El Dorado County has been arrested, according to detectives.

Over the past six weeks, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office had received multiple reports of a man exposing himself to women at shopping centers along Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

Another incident involving a child was reported at a shopping center in Cameron Park.

Detectives say the suspect used a scarf to cover his face.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested Dakota Spann on Wednesday night. He is a 22-year-old resident of Placerville.

He has been booked at the El Dorado County Jail on six counts of indecent exposure and one count of annoying or molesting a child younger than 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 642-4711.