Detectives Looking for Man Who Attacked Security Guard at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

AUBURN — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the man who attacked a security guard at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital on Tuesday night.

The female security guard was patrolling the hospital grounds when she spotted a man sitting in a stairwell, detectives said. When she asked him to leave he threw her to the ground, punched her and kicked her.

The man then ran away. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, white man in his 30s. He had a blond goatee with no mustache. He was seen wearing a black beanie and an oversized white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.