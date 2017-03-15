Sacramento Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police investigated a deadly hit-and-run crash just south of the Del Paso Heights area on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. A man riding a bicycle was hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

Marysville Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Los Robles Boulevard and Ermina Drive. The roadway is expected to be shut down for at least four hours.

Drivers should avoid the area.

No further details are known.

