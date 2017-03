Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenn of Bodyy Byy Jenn joined Lori for Workout Wednesday to show just how easily you can work out from home. By simply using common household items like canned goods you can get a workout in anytime at home. Jenn will be hosting a Health and Fitness Fair this Saturday so come check it out.

More info:

Health and Fitness Fair

Free this Saturday, starts at 8am

Anytime Fitness, Granite Bay

Bodyy Byy Jenn

BodyyByyJenn.com

Facebook: Bodyy Byy Jenn

Instagram: Bodyy_Byy_Jenn