Paul has cooked his soon-to-be awar

d winning chili that he will be presenting at the 2017 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off. On March 17, local community leaders will tie on their chefs' aprons and go head-to-head in a special chili cook-off to help fund anti-bullying programs in South Placer County schools. Proceeds will benefit local schools who will have the opportunity to participate in a Point Break Anti-Bullying Workshop.

2017 Roseville Celbrity Chili Cook-off

Fri., 6:30 p.m. - 8 :30 p.m.

Maidu Community Center

$25