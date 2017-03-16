‘Justin Beaver’ Visits Sacramento County Animal Care

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Sacramento County Animal Care had a special guest Wednesday — his name is “Justin Beaver.”

The animal shelter doesn’t normally take in beavers, but this was an exception.

The little guy was found at an apartment complex Wednesday with multiple lacerations and punctures that were thought to be from a coyote or a large dog.

“Justin Beaver” was also missing a front foot from an old injury. Those at the shelter said he didn’t seem to be bothered by it.

The shelter’s medical team got to work cleaning and repairing the new wounds. They even gave him a hair cut before sending him to the Wild Life Care Association for recuperation.