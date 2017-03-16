Large Indoor Marijuana Grows Busted in East Linda

YUBA COUNTY — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department busted five homes with large indoor marijuana grows in East Linda early Thursday morning, and continue to add to their list.

Deputies began this investigation in January of this year when a neighbor tipped them off, expressing concern about the home next door. Authorities checked the residence and found evidence of an indoor marijuana grow. The investigation expanded to multiple homes nearby and possibly other individuals from out of the area.

The sheriff’s department simultaneously served search warrants to five homes in the Edgewater subdivision, locating the large marijuana grows in homes on Shires Way, Meadow Brook Way and Gold River Way.

A short time later, Yuba County Sheriff’s Department added another location to their list. Authorities say they removed over 3,600 plants from six locations, taken nine suspects into custody and recovered two firearms while investigating. Officers also recovered 50 pounds of marijuana.

There is still no word of the relationships that surround these individuals and properties, but the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department continues to keep us posted with updated information as it comes.

Kyla Linville filed this report.