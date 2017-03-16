March Madness at the Golden 1 Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- NCAA March Madness 2017 began in Sacramento Thursday with free access to the practice sessions of the eight teams playing here.

The first NCAA tournament game in Sacramento in a decade will tip-off Friday morning at 11 a.m.

But it wasn't just Sacramentans taking advantage of the free admission at Golden 1 to watch teams practice.

We asked Terry Langan, a Creighton fan who frequently follows his team in tournament play, and who came from Omaha, Nebraska, how Sacramento measures up.

"Very nice. Very nice, yup. We're enjoying it. The weather particularly," Langan laughed.

He's hoping the Creighton University Blue Jays will win a few more games so he can follow them a little farther.

"You bet. We're looking to go to Kansas City next weekend," he said.

Langan laughed when asked if he'd booked rooms for that trip yet.

The tournament in Sacramento has even the pros taking a look.

Former King Doug Christie brought his son to check it out.

"My son has aspirations of playing college basketball, so to get the vibe, watch a shoot around, it's good for a young person," Christie said.