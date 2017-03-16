Modesto Man Dies After Being Shot in Leg

MODESTO — An investigation is underway in Modesto after a man died from a gunshot wound to his leg late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Orchard Park Drive near Floyd Avenue, where they found 31-year-old David Reyes who had been shot. Reyes was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are still investigating the crime, attempting to piece together events that led to the shooting. They believe the victim and shooter may know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636, where you are able to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.

— Kyla Linville filed this report