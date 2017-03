Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McDonald's has released 3 new McCafé drinks to their menu and Gary headed to a local McDonald's to see just what customers had to say. The new drinks are the Caramel Macchiato, French Vanilla Cappuccino, and Cappuccino Americano. You can try a small for only a dollar from March 20th-26th at any Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto location.

More info:

McDonald's

Try the new McCafé drinks for only a $1

March 20th-26th

All Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto locations

Twitter: @MCD_NORCAL