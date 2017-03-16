Solano County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Fairfield Man

SOLANO COUNTY — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Fairfield man.

Albert Sims left his home in Fairfield on March 2 and was last seen in downtown Martinez on March 7, wearing a camouflage jacket, dark shirt, black pants and a red bandanna.

His family is concerned as Sims has diabetes, is in the early onset of dementia and suffers from PTSD.

If you see him, you are asked to call your local police department so they can ensure his safety and return him to his family.

Kyla Linville filed this report.