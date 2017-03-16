Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to Citrus Heights School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating a 16-year-old student after he was caught with a loaded gun on a Citrus Heights campus.

Wednesday, the San Juan Unified School District sent out an alert to parents notifying them of the arrest.

A Del Campo High School student alerted the San Juan Safe Schools program of a social media post picturing a student with a gun.

Authorities located the pictured student with a gun in his possession at San Juan Academy on the San Juan High School campus on Greenback Lane and Mariposa Avenue.

Police arrested the teen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and confiscated his weapon as well as a marijuana package intended for sale.

At this time there are no details on the arrested student other than his gender and age.

Citrus Heights police say the boy has been charged with having a concealed firearm, having it on on campus and possession of marijuana.

