Your Weekend, March 16

Posted 10:18 AM, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40AM, March 16, 2017

Sacramento365 has provided a list of events to fill your weekend; Paul and Simone have the list.

NCAA March Madness Open Practice Day

Golden 1 Center

Thurs. Noon - 7:20 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/ncaa-march-madness-open-practice-day/

 

2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

Golden 1 Center

Various times

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/2017-ncaa-division-mens-basketball-championship/

 

Malt and Mash Rockin' St Patrick's Day St. Rose Of Lima Takeover

St. Rose of Lima Park

Fri. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/malt-mash-rockin-st-patricks-day-st-rose-lima-takeover/

 

Old Sacramento St. Patrick's Day Parade

Old Sacramento

Sat. Noon - 3 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/old-sacramento-st-patricks-day-parade/

 

Make It A Night Pick

Five for Fighting

Crest Theatre

Fri. 7:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/five-for-fighting/

WHERE TO EAT: Empress Tavern

WHERE TO GET A DRINK: Pizza Rock

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 16

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 19

  • Morning

    Malt & Mash St. Patrick’s Day Preview

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 2

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 15

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 29

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, March 2

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 22

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 1

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 26

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 9