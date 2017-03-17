16-Year-Old who Died After Being Shot by Fremont Police was Pregnant

HAYWARD — Authorities say the 16-year-old girl who was killed by police gunfire Tuesday in Hayward was pregnant.

Sgt. Ryan Cantrell told The Sacramento Bee that the girl was in her first trimester when Fremont Police detectives shot at the stolen vehicle she was in.

The girl has been identified by family members as Elena Mondragon. Miguel Minjares, Elena’s uncle, wrote and created a GoFundMe for the girl’s family.

“Her family is feeling a pain that seems in this moment that will never go away,” Minjares wrote.

Fremont Police detectives discovered the car around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and identified it as stolen. The car had been involved in multiple armed robberies in the Bay Area and Fremont, according to the Fremont Police Department.

At an apartment complex on 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd. detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver rammed into the police car. Two detectives inside the car were injured.

Detectives then fired their weapons at the stolen vehicle, hitting Elena.

The car continued to drive away from the detectives until it crashed near Campus Drive and Oaks Drive.

Elena was treated at the scene before being taken to a trauma center where she died.

One of the suspects fled from the car and police were forced to search for him until announcing Thursday that all three suspects had been apprehended or released to their parents.

A suspect in the pursuit was arrested Thursday around 8 p.m. in San Francisco. They were being sought for questioning and had an outstanding warrant on multiple robbery charges.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of any of the suspects involved.