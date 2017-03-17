5 Arrested in Human Trafficking Bust in Placerville

EL DORADO COUNTY — Detectives made multiple human trafficking arrests in Placerville on March 3 following an undercover operation.

Dating websites for escorts was the main aid in the investigation.

Authorities looked through ads to communicate with escorts and set meeting times. Six escorts showed up to the room.

Three of the six escorts were booked into jail for prostitution. Two were cited out with a promise to appear and one was released to victim services.

One male was also taken into custody for human trafficking, pimping and pandering. Another man was taken in for two outstanding felony warrants.

This report was filed by Doua Yang.