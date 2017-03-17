Authorities Search for Suspect After Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in a south Sacramento neighborhood.
Authorities received a call about the stabbing around 5:15 a.m. Friday.
An unidentified, 48-year-old man was located at a home on 37th Avenue between 44th Street and Laurine Way with a stab wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman inside the home reported to police that an argument happened between the victim and suspect but it is unclear if she witnessed the whole incident.
A neighbor also told police he heard screaming an yelling prior to the stabbing.
The suspect is still outstanding. At this time there is no other information regarding the suspect.
38.581572 -121.494400