Authorities Search for Suspect After Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in a south Sacramento neighborhood.

Authorities received a call about the stabbing around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

An unidentified, 48-year-old man was located at a home on 37th Avenue between 44th Street and Laurine Way with a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman inside the home reported to police that an argument happened between the victim and suspect but it is unclear if she witnessed the whole incident.

A neighbor also told police he heard screaming an yelling prior to the stabbing.

The suspect is still outstanding. At this time there is no other information regarding the suspect.