STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports a bicyclist was killed Friday when a car hit him then drove away from the scene.

The 43-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead by officials.

Stockton Police officers received reports of the hit-and-run at 9:04 p.m. and arrived at the scene on Boeing Way near Highway 99.

Investigators have asked the public for help in unveiling any pertinent information.

