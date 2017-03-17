Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Old Sacramento will be hosting a St. Patrick's Day Parade tomorrow, March 18th. The event features hundreds of colorful marchers dressed in green, Irish dancers, live music, historic reenactments, and much more. SacTown Sports Bar will also be serving up St. Patrick's Day themed drinks all day long. Head down to Old Sac and enjoy the parade and some drinks.

More info:

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Tomorrow, March 18th

Activities at 11:30am

Parade at 1pm

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: OldSacramento

Twitter: @OldSacramento